Police identify suspected gunman that shot and injured two Spartan College employees

The man suspected of shooting two women at a college campus in Inglewood was identified Saturday as 40-year-old Jesse Figueroa, a security guard at the school.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday at Spartan College, about a mile out from LAX. The gunman entered an office on campus and shot two employees, according to police.

Less than two hours later, police tracked down the suspected gunman and arrested him in front of Berendo Middle School in Pico Union, about 10 miles from Spartan College.

Both women were transported to a Long Beach hospital in critical condition, according to LAFD.

Figueroa was booked into jail on Saturday in connection with the shooting. He was held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear before a judge to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts told NBC4 that one of the woman is the dean of the college. The mayor added that the alleged gunman targeted the dean, whom he shot "in the head, execution style." The second woman was identified as an admissions assistant.

Staff say they were celebrating Employee Appreciation Day when shots rang out.

Jawad Alamad, an instructor at the school, says he remembers the suspected gunman as someone with "problems."

"To be honest with you... I don't find him the brightest person... and I see that he has some issues, you know, but you know, I'm not a psychiatrist. To you know, identify what problem he has, but he had some problems in his life," said Almad.

The suspect worked at the school for 5 years, according to police. The school said the suspected gunman worked for a third-party security firm.

"They're very helpful, they're always there when you need them," said Alamad, describing the two victims. "They're very active and just you know have a good personality, really, you know I never seen any bad thing from either one of them at all.”

The campus remained closed, and counseling was being offered for students and staff.

"We are deeply saddened and upset by what transpired. Our thoughts are with our two staff members who are in medical care and their families during this time. Counseling services and support are being arranged for students and staff for the coming days. We are fully cooperating with the Inglewood Police Department for this ongoing investigation of the perpetrator who worked for a third-party security firm," said Chris Becker, Campus President.