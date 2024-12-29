Armed police impersonators rob two people inside their home in Koreatown

Authorities in Koreatown are searching for a group of armed men impersonating police who allegedly robbed two people inside their home.

The robbery happened early Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Wilshire Boulevard, near Vermont Avenue.

Four armed men dressed in all black posing as police officers entered the apartment demanding money and valuables. The thieves took off with about $100,000 worth of jewelry and several thousand in cash, according to police.

The LAPD said it's possible the thieves were wearing masks that covered their faces and police are now searching through surveillance footage of the area to track them down.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the LAPD.