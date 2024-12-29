Koreatown

Armed police impersonators rob two people inside their home in Koreatown

The group of four stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and cash.

By Tracey Leong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in Koreatown are searching for a group of armed men impersonating police who allegedly robbed two people inside their home.

The robbery happened early Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Wilshire Boulevard, near Vermont Avenue.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Four armed men dressed in all black posing as police officers entered the apartment demanding money and valuables. The thieves took off with about $100,000 worth of jewelry and several thousand in cash, according to police.

The LAPD said it's possible the thieves were wearing masks that covered their faces and police are now searching through surveillance footage of the area to track them down.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the LAPD.

This article tagged under:

Koreatown
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us