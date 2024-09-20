Police pursuit

Man in custody after high-speed pursuit through Long Beach area

He was suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

By Helen Jeong

A man was taken into custody in Cerritos Friday after he led police on a high-speed pursuit through the Long Beach area.

The pursuit began at around 12:15 p.m. in San Pedro as the man was suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

The driver did not follow the officers’ orders to pull over and continued to drive the gray hatchback through Signal Hill to Long Beach, sometimes traveling as fast as 75 mph on surface streets.

The driver used the 405 Freeway to evade police, sometimes recklessly driving with a door open and traveling on the shoulder lanes. 

At one point, a passenger got out of the car in the middle of the chase.

The man later ditched his car on Christy Street in Cerritos and began running away from police. But officers were able to catch up with him shortly and take him into custody.

