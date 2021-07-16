Police Pursuit Ends With Driver Being Tackled by Police on 405 Freeway

A man suspected of DUI was taken into custody in Long Beach Friday night after leading police on a pursuit that began in the unincorporated Rowland Heights area in the San Gabriel Valley.

Officers began pursuing the man, who was driving a silver Cadillac sedan, just before 9:10 p.m. in the area of Gale Avenue and East Walnut Drive.

The Cadillac struck another vehicle during the pursuit, which caused extensive damage to the suspect's vehicle, which later had its tires deflated by police spike strips.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect's Cadillac came to a stop at about 9:30 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway just north of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Long Beach.

The man exited his vehicle and began walking backwards while facing California Highway Patrol officers.

The officers used a stun gun on him and tackled him before taking him into custody.