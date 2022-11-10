Police in Standoff With Driver Near Santa Monica Pier

Police have been in a standoff with the driver of a black vehicle near Santa Monica Pier for about an hour Thursday night.

The driver of a black Mercedes came to a stop on Ocean Avenue after a brief pursuit and has been stopped, only moving forward a couple of feet at one point.

A dog could be seen in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The driver finally sped forward, making a turn onto Broadway, then turning back towards Ocean Avenue.

A bicyclist and a person on a skateboard got close to the vehicle as he sped off down Ocean Avenue.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.