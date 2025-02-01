Police investigate body found off 101 Freeway in Camarillo

Investigators from the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit are working to determine the cause of death of a female body found in a ravine south of the 101 Freeway in Camarillo.

On Friday at approximately 11:50 a.m., CHP Ventura Communications Center was notified of a body found during an aerial search by the Ventura County (VC) Aviation Unit. The VC Aviation Unit was in the area searching for a possible missing person.

Officials from CHP Moorpark, CHP’s Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit and detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the location to assist with the death investigation.

Foul play is not suspected. No arrests were made, and the involvement of alcohol or drugs is still unknown.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

There were no lane closures on 101 Freeway during this investigation and recovery.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Ventura County Search and Rescue and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and recovery of the body.

Anyone with information on the case if asked to contact the CHP's Moorpark office at 805-553-0800.