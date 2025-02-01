Ventura County

Police investigate body found off 101 Freeway in Camarillo

This death is being investigated by the CHP's Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit.  

By Sahana Patel

US 101 South Freeway sign points toward Los Angeles on a sunny day.

Investigators from the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit are working to determine the cause of death of a female body found in a ravine south of the 101 Freeway in Camarillo. 

On Friday at approximately 11:50 a.m., CHP Ventura Communications Center was notified of a body found during an aerial search by the Ventura County (VC) Aviation Unit. The VC Aviation Unit was in the area searching for a possible missing person. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Officials from CHP Moorpark, CHP’s Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit and detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the location to assist with the death investigation. 

Foul play is not suspected. No arrests were made, and the involvement of alcohol or drugs is still unknown.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

There were no lane closures on 101 Freeway during this investigation and recovery. 

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Ventura County Search and Rescue and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and recovery of the body. 

Anyone with information on the case if asked to contact the CHP's Moorpark office at 805-553-0800.   

This article tagged under:

Ventura CountyCHP
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us