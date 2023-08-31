Brea

Police investigate fatal shooting at Brea apartment complex

Witnesses told NBCLA they heard as many as nine shots fired. They also said they heard arguing before the gunfire

By Darsha Philips and City News Service

Police were investigating the fatal shooting of a person at a Brea apartment complex Wednesday night.

Brea Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the Raintree Apartment Complex at 650 N. Tamarack Ave., near Central Avenue, regarding multiple calls regarding shots fired, the department said.

Upon their arrival, officer found the victim inside the department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police surrounded the complex and asked residents to remain indoors during their investigation.

There was no suspect information.

