Police investigate possible body of missing teen found in Oxnard

A body matching the description of a missing teen was found in Oxnard on Tuesday, according to authorities in Ventura County.

Oscar Omar Hernandez, 13, was reported missing on March 30 by his family after failing to come home from visiting an acquaintance in Lancaster, LAPD said.

Investigators with the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division were able to develop information that led them to an area of interest in Oxnard. There, authorities organized a foot search of the area in collaboration with the FBI and located a body.

Police said the recovered body matched the description of the missing teenager, but the identity of the person has not been confirmed.

"We believe that he is 13 years old and believe he is from the Foothill Division area in the San Fernando Valley," said LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

The cause of the death is still under investigation.