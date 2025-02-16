Police investigate Santa Monica bar stabbing that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Authorities were investigating a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning at a popular Santa Monica bar.

The stabbing occurred around 1:50 a.m. at The Bungalow located at 101 Wilshire Boulevard which is adjacent to the Fairmont Miramar Hotel.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing and found two men at the location with stab wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital where one of the men succumbed to their injuries. The deceased victim was described as a 31-year-old male from Anaheim.

The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The attack is believed to be an "isolated incident and not a random act of violence," according to Santa Monica Police.

No arrests have been made and a description of the possible attacker was not immediately available.

The Santa Monica Police Department asked anyone with information to contact Detective Lucero at hilda.lucero@santamonica.gov, Sgt. Cooney at shaun.cooney@santamonica.gov or the watch commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.