Police investigate shooting death of man next to Glendale strip mall

By Missael Soto

Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday that left one man dead near a shopping plaza in Glendale.

Police responded to the report of a shooting around 3:03 p.m. at the 500 block of West Colorado Street. Upon arrival, officers with Glendale police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. Police have not identified a shooting suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

