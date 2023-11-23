Police investigate shooting that left two men dead in Willowbrook

Two men were found shot to death on Thursday morning in the Willowbrook community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:20 a.m. in the 14200 block of Towne Avenue, near Rosecrans Avenue, where the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 8:24 a.m. did not take anyone to a hospital, according to county fire department dispatcher.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimesstoppers.org.

