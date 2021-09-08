Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Woman Found in Sylmar Home

A mother of three was found dead in her home in Sylmar late Tuesday night, prompting police to investigate what they believe may be a homicide.

The woman in her 30s was found in her home on Lyle Street around 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"It appears suspicious," said Christine Moselle of the LAPD. "I'm not ready to discuss any of the details about the cause of death until the coroner comes and makes their determination. But it was suspicious enough for homicide to come in and investigate it."

LAPD officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from a family member.

The victim lived with her teenaged children and her estranged husband, all of whom had gone to Mexico to visit family, with the woman staying behind.

Relatives said they had not been able to reach her via cell phone. They discovered her, unconscious and not breathing, when they returned from their trip. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Relatives of the victim fear her death is connected to a man she had been dating.