Police Clear Suspicious Package As Safe After Investigation at LAX

Airport police gave the all clear after investigating reports of a suspicious package at LAX, the airport said in a tweet Friday night.

The package was reported to be at Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Airport police are responding to a report of a suspicious item in the Tom Bradley International Terminal. As a precaution an area of the terminal has been cleared of passengers and some flights are moving to other gates during the investigation. Thanks for your patience. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 18, 2022

"As a precaution an area of the terminal has been cleared of passengers and some flights are moving to other gates during the investigation," the airport said.

The airport tweeted at 11:16 p.m. that police cleared the suspicious package as safe and said normal operations were set to resume at the terminal.

"Thank you for your patience as safety always comes first," LAX tweeted.

No further details were immediately available.