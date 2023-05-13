Police Investigate Unrelated Stabbings in Long Beach

Police are investigating two unrelated stabbings that occurred Saturday in Long Beach, where both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect was taken into custody.

At about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers sent to the 900 block of East Fourth Street found a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Paramedics took him to a hospital.

Police said the victim and a man were arguing, which escalated into a stabbing attack. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction prior to the arrival of police.

"As officers were conducting their investigation, the suspect returned to the scene, where he was subsequently arrested and transported to Long Beach City jail for booking,'' police said.

The suspect was identified as Ian William Rattray, a 40-year-old resident of Long Beach, who was booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

At about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to a reported battery in the 1400 block of East Broadway and located a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was uncooperative in providing a location of the attack. Paramedics took him to a hospital and police had no suspect information.