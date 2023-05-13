Long Beach

Police Investigate Unrelated Stabbings in Long Beach

Police in Long Beach are investigating two unrelated stabbings were two people were injured.

By City News Service

GETTY IMAGES

Police are investigating two unrelated stabbings that occurred Saturday in Long Beach, where both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect was taken into custody.

At about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers sent to the 900 block of East Fourth Street found a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Paramedics took him to a hospital.

Police said the victim and a man were arguing, which escalated into a stabbing attack. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction prior to the arrival of police.

"As officers were conducting their investigation, the suspect returned to the scene, where he was subsequently arrested and transported to Long Beach City jail for booking,'' police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The suspect was identified as Ian William Rattray, a 40-year-old resident of Long Beach, who was booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

At about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to a reported battery in the 1400 block of East Broadway and located a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was uncooperative in providing a location of the attack. Paramedics took him to a hospital and police had no suspect information.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us