Police Investigate Discovery of Apparent Cache of Weapons Inside Vehicle in Downtown LA

Federal and local law enforcement authorities were investigating the discovery of an apparent cache of weapons inside a vehicle that was stopped at a parking lot of the Roybal Federal Building on Temple Street in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.

Reports from the scene indicate a man in a truck was stopped at the entrance and weapons were spotted inside the vehicle. The man has been detained.

“The individual was stopped by contract Protective Security Officers, who noticed a firearm inside the vehicle. The vehicle was found to contain multiple loaded firearms and knives," a DHS spokesperson said. "The individual was wearing body armor...The Los Angeles Police Department and FBI are on the scene assisting in the investigation.”

