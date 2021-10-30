Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Framingham

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Hayes Street in Framingham early Saturday morning.

The Middlesex County DA's office said that the Framingham Police responded to the reported shooting around 1:19 a.m. and found the victim, a 20-year-old male at the scene with a gunshot wound. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Authorities said that a preliminary investigation showed that the attack was not random. No information has been released on a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

The investigation for this case is still ongoing, said the DA's office.