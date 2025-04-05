Police investigating shooting at Westlake bus stop

An investigation is underway after a man was shot near a bus stop in the Westlake District, LAPD said Friday.

Police responded to the call around 1:49 p.m. on a shooting near 7th Street and Burlington Avenue.

At least one man was shot. The shooting victim was not transported and his condition is unknown, according to LAPD.

Police were looking for four suspects last seen fleeing south on 7th Street.

This is a developing story, check back for details.