North Hollywood

Police investigating shooting in North Hollywood

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement was investigating reports of a man shot in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Sherman Way, according to the LAPD.

The reporting party informed police that he had been shot in the leg. The victim's condition wasn't immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The shooter is believed to have fled in a gray sedan, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

This article tagged under:

North Hollywood
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us