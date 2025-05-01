Police investigating shooting in North Hollywood

Law enforcement was investigating reports of a man shot in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Sherman Way, according to the LAPD.

The reporting party informed police that he had been shot in the leg. The victim's condition wasn't immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The shooter is believed to have fled in a gray sedan, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.