West Hollywood

Police investigating shooting in West Hollywood

By Missael Soto

Authorities were investigating a deputy-involved shooting in West Hollywood Saturday that left one person injured in West Hollywood.

The shooting was reported near the 1000 block of N. Formosa, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

A suspect was injured. A description of the injury was not immediately available.

Hollywood Division officers were dispatched to assist with the "crime scene."

This is a developing story, refresh for details.

