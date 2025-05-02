One arrested linked to college campus shooting that left two women injured in Inglewood

Police were searching for a security guard who allegedly shot and injured two women at a college campus in Inglewood Friday afternoon.

Officers received a call of a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Friday at Spartan College on Aviation Boulevard.

LAFD responded to an emergency medical call, where two women were transported to a hospital. The women were both transported in critical condition, according to the LAFD.

According to Inglewood Captain Neal Cochran, the suspected gunman appears to be a security guard who worked there for 5 years.

"We believe we have a suspect identified, we have a license plate and we're getting close to getting him into custody," said Inglewood Mayor James Butts.

As of 6 p.m., a person linked to the Inglewood college shooting was in custody, NBC4 Investigation reveals. The arrest was made about 10 miles from the campus in Pico Union.

"While I was eating, I heard some gunshots in the same room... we didn't know what was going on. I thought it was outside," said a Spartan College instructor, recounting the frightening scene. "It's just, I'm still in shock. I really cannot put it in words right now."

The instructor added that victims are the "sweetest women," and he had just been with them moments prior.

According to officials, the suspected shooter is believed to have been wearing a security guard outfit at the time of the shooting. The mayor added that police are going room to room, clearing the campus building.

Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology is a specialized training school about a mile away from LAX.

"He was very shaken up and very scared," said Jacqueline, whose boyfriend works at the school.

Newschopper4 was over the college campus, where multiple officers were seen patrolling the area.

This is a developing story, check back for details.