Police investigating shooting that left a woman dead in Hollywood

Authorities were investigating Friday a shooting that left a woman dead in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to a call of gunshots just before 4 p.m. in the 6000 block of Barton Avenue near Vine Street.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Neighbors in the area tell NBCLA they heard multiple gunshots outside.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"We were sitting up here and right around 4 o’clock I think we heard like gunshots like – you know one after the other boom, boom, boom, boom. It was four or five something like that," said Ernesto Lopez, who lives in the area. "And right after that five, ten minutes later you hear the police car like drive by here and then the helicopter right up above."

No other injuries were reported. A motive for the shooting is still unclear.

"I would like to tell the community that we’re working hard to make sure there is no further threat to them, we do believe this is an isolated incident and we don’t think there’s any further threat to the community," said LAPD Captain Robert Peters.