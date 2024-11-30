Hollywood

Police investigating shooting that left a woman dead in Hollywood

Neighbors in the area say they heard multiple gunshots outside.

By Macy Jenkins and Missael Soto

Newschopper4

Authorities were investigating Friday a shooting that left a woman dead in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to a call of gunshots just before 4 p.m. in the 6000 block of Barton Avenue near Vine Street.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Neighbors in the area tell NBCLA they heard multiple gunshots outside.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"We were sitting up here and right around 4 o’clock I think we heard like gunshots like – you know one after the other boom, boom, boom, boom. It was four or five something like that," said Ernesto Lopez, who lives in the area. "And right after that five, ten minutes later you hear the police car like drive by here and then the helicopter right up above."

No other injuries were reported. A motive for the shooting is still unclear.

"I would like to tell the community that we’re working hard to make sure there is no further threat to them, we do believe this is an isolated incident and we don’t think there’s any further threat to the community," said LAPD Captain Robert Peters.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us