Police investigating stabbing inside Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne

Police are investigating a stabbing that took place inside the Bluebird Liquor Store in Hawthorne.

Authorities responded to a call around 7:32 p.m. Friday of a person suffering from stab wounds, according to LA County Fire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne ranks in the top five retailers for winning tickets in the state, having sold a total of eight winning tickets, including four Powerball and four Mega Millions, since 2021.

This is a developing story, check back for details.