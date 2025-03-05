Police investigate fatal shooting of woman in Anaheim

A woman was fatally shot in Anaheim and police Wednesday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anaheim Police Department officers responded just after 8 p.m. Tuesday to Wilhelmina and Vine streets regarding a crash.

During their investigation of the scene, police determined the shooting occurred earlier at Cypress and Vine streets.

The woman was found inside the car with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Police remained at the scene for several hours collecting evidence and no suspects have been identified.