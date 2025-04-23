Police issue public safety advisory after series of distraction thefts

With a series of organized distraction thefts and robberies recently plaguing residents across Los Angeles, primarily targeting elderly Hispanic men and women, police today urged residents to be vigilant and offered safety tips.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a series of thefts have occurred, involving a man and a woman described only as being of Caucasian descent, possibly Eastern European. The two suspects walk toward the victims or approach them in a rented vehicle during daylight, asking if they needed prayer, requesting directions, or complimenting them on their jewelry.

"Once engaged, the suspects offer the victim a `better' piece of jewelry," according to a police statement. "Using a sleight-of-hand trick, they place fake jewelry around the victim's neck while simultaneously stealing the real piece.''

Victims generally are unaware of the robbery until the suspects have fled, police said. At times, children are present in the suspects' vehicle to serve as a further distraction.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The department shared several safety tips with the public:

Avoid engaging with strangers who approach from inside a vehicle;

Report suspicious activity, including unfamiliar vehicles that linger in residential areas. If possible, document the license plate number and note a description of the suspects;

If you become a victim, avoid handling the fake jewelry with bare hands to help preserve potential DNA evidence; and

Continue to inform and assist the elderly community, who generally do not monitor social media and are not always accustomed to following crime prevention tips.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crimes was urged to contact the LAPD dispatch at 877-527 3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.