Police: Knife-wielding man charges at officer in downtown LA

A man was critically wounded during a shooting Saturday morning involving police in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers patrolling the area of Seventh Street and Broadway were flagged down by someone at about 1:30 a.m., who directed them to a man allegedly in possession of a knife, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers made contact with the man and the officers gave commands, yet the man allegedly ignored them and continued east on Broadway to Sixth Street.

Police said 40mm foam rounds were used, but the man fled to the area of Spring and Sixth streets, where he allegedly charged at an officer with his knife and was struck by gunfire.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

No officers or bystanders were injured and the knife was recovered at the scene, police said.