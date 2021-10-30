Police Look for Suspect After 18-Year-Old Killed in North Hills Shooting

An 18-year-old died in North Hills after a shooting on Friday evening, and police are now searching for a suspect.

The teenager, identified by police as Ryan Castellanos, was found at the scene by Los Angeles Police Department officers responding to a call on Orion Avenue.

Those officers found Castellanos suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the LAPD said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the call, and declared Castellanos dead.

According to the LAPD, "Preliminary information indicates a compact sedan was seen fleeing from the area."

Police are searching for a suspect in the case, and request the public's help.

"Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550," the LAPD said.

"Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters "LAPD." Online tips may be placed at www.LAPDOnline.org, click on "webtips" and follow the prompts."