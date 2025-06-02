Detectives in Santa Ana looked for a person or people responsible for the shooting death of a man inside a liquor store in Santa Ana.

The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon after police received a call about a man who was unresponsive inside Bottle Liquor & Spirit on West 1st Street.

Responding officers found the man, later identified as 60-year-old Armando Barocio Salcido of Santa Ana, with gunshot wounds. First responders declared him dead at the scene.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

Detectives looked for additional witnesses who may be able to provide more insights into the case.

Anyone with information was urged to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.