LAPD

Police looking for suspect who killed a man in Van Nuys

The alleged killer broke into the victim's apartment, police said.

By Helen Jeong and City News Service

LAPD

Authorities Wednesday sought the public's help in tracking down a person responsible for the death of a 53-year-old who was found dead inside his Van Nuys resident.

The deadly incident happened last Saturday in the 12600 block of Riverside Drive. Patrol officers who did a welfare check on the resident found the man unresponsive inside his apartment.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

 Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location, where they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office as Menashe Hidra.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police stated that the suspect had unlawfully entered the victim's apartment, prompting a physical dispute which resulted in the victim's death.

Woodland Hills Apr 29

3 men linked to Woodland Hills home invasion charged with murder

Crime and Courts 5 hours ago

Arraignment postponed for youth soccer coach accused of murdering 13-year-old

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to contact the Operation Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550. Calls during non-business hours should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

LAPDVAN NUYS
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us