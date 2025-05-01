Police looking for suspect who killed a man in Van Nuys

Authorities Wednesday sought the public's help in tracking down a person responsible for the death of a 53-year-old who was found dead inside his Van Nuys resident.

The deadly incident happened last Saturday in the 12600 block of Riverside Drive. Patrol officers who did a welfare check on the resident found the man unresponsive inside his apartment.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location, where they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office as Menashe Hidra.

Police stated that the suspect had unlawfully entered the victim's apartment, prompting a physical dispute which resulted in the victim's death.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to contact the Operation Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550. Calls during non-business hours should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.