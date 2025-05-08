After a baby was found in a dumpster in Riverside on Sunday, police Wednesday looked for the woman who gave birth to the infant primarily to offer her medical assistance.

After being found inside the dumpster of an apartment complex with his umbilical cord still attached, the newborn boy is now safely being treated in a hospital, police said.

While the Riverside Police Department said it’s not clear whether the mother of the baby dropped off the newborn, the priority for police was to give the woman medical attention.

“She just went through a traumatic medical experience with childbirth, and we want to make sure she can get any medical care she probably needs,” said Ryan Railsback with Riverside Police.

Police said officers were called to the apartment complex on Jackson Street near Magnolia Avenue Sunday afternoon when people heard the baby crying.

“It’s so out of the ordinary,” Keith Ross, a neighbor said. “It’s a savage thing to do to leave a child.”

A few blocks away from where the baby was found, staff at a medical clinic was on standby as they typically focus on guiding pregnant mothers every step of the way regardless of their circumstances.

“If they have addiction issues or are homeless, we have resources to help them find shelter or rehab,” Sandra Ramirez with Riverside Life Services said. “It’s vital for her body to make sure she gets checked out, but she also needs mental and emotional support, too."

In the state of California, the Safely Surrender Baby law was passed in 2006 to allow a parent or person with lawful custody to safely surrender a baby confidentially at a hospital, fire or police station without fear of prosecution within 72 hours of birth.

Police, who released the blurred picture of the infant, said they hoped the image would encourage the mother to step forward.

“We are hoping someone sees this picture, the beautiful baby boy sucking on a pacifier and says, ‘I know who they are.’”