An El Segundo police officer fatally hit a pedestrian Friday night in a roadway.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when an officer in a marked vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was not in a cross walk when they were hit, according to authorities.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian killed has not been released by authorities.

The CHP has currently taken over the investigation.