Police officer shoots suspected DUI driver following car chase that ended in Hacienda Heights

A man was shot by at least one Huntington Park police officer over the weekend after officials say he instigated a car chase following a road rage incident.

The shooting occurred after Huntington Park police responded to a report of a road rage confrontation in their jurisdiction on Saturday. Officers attempted to stop the suspected driver who refused to yield and instead, started a pursuit.

The driver, who was believed to be driving under the influence, ultimately led authorities to Hacienda Heights, where the chase ended on the 15400 block of Garo Street. Following the pursuit, the driver allegedly used his vehicle to “ram multiple Huntington Park police vehicles,” prompting officers to open fire on the suspect.

Police said the driver, who was only identified as a 51-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was described as being in “critical but stable condition,” according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

One police officer was hurt with a minor injury.

As per protocol when an officer-involved shooting occurs, homicide investigators are looking into the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.