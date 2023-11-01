calabasas

Police officers shoot man believed to be armed with machete in Calabasas

By Karla Rendon

Police and paramedics respond to a shooting involving officers on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 in Calabasas.
Police are investigating after officers shot at a man believed to be armed with a machete Wednesday in Calabasas.

The violence was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on the 23400 block of West Calabasas Road according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed a weapon that appeared to look like a machete on the ground of a parking lot. Crime scene tape bordered a neighboring McDonald’s restaurant as officers shut down the immediate area. At least one ambulance was seen leaving the scene.

The severity of the man’s injuries from the shooting is unclear. Police did not specify how many officers were involved in the shooting.

The city of Calabasas asked residents to close streets in Old Town Calabasas “due to police activity.”

