Police Protests Continue Throughout the Holiday Weekend in SoCal

It's a holiday weekend, and there has been a sharp rise in the spread of COVID-19, but the marches, rallies, and other actions against systemic racism and police brutality continue across the Southland.
The nationwide movement sparked by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis now embraces a range of issues as it enters a sixth week.
Events on Saturday's schedule in the Los Angeles area include:
- 9:30 a.m. in Hollywood at Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue
- 11 a.m. in Marina Del Rey at Mindanao Way and Admiralty Way
- Noon at Olvera Street in Downtown Los Angeles
- Noon at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave., in Huntington Park
- Noon in Koreatown, in the 3700 block of Wilshire Boulevard
- Noon in Woodland Hills at Warner Center Park, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
- Noon in Sherman Oaks at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, 15301 Ventura Blvd.
- 1 p.m. in Redondo Beach at 1516 S. Pacifiic Coast Highway
- 2 p.m. in Los Angeles at City Hall, 200 N. Spring St.
- 2 p.m. in Los Angeles at Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd.
- 5 p.m. in Lancaster at Lancaster City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.