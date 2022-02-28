Police Pursue Dangerous Driver on Surface Streets in Costa Mesa

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is pursuing a driver in a grey Honda Civic through Orange County early on Monday afternoon.

The driver, believed to be armed and dangerous, began the chase with deputies from the Lakewood station for the LASD around noon on the eastbound 91 Freeway.

The chase traveled through Orange County, with the driver eventually making their way onto the southbound 5 Freeway near Disneyland.

The driver then made their way onto surface streets in Costa Mesa.

