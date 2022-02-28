Pursuit

Police Pursue Dangerous Driver on Surface Streets in Costa Mesa

The driver was being pursued through Orange County, according to the Lakewood station for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

By Maggie More

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is pursuing a driver in a grey Honda Civic through Orange County early on Monday afternoon.

The driver, believed to be armed and dangerous, began the chase with deputies from the Lakewood station for the LASD around noon on the eastbound 91 Freeway.

The chase traveled through Orange County, with the driver eventually making their way onto the southbound 5 Freeway near Disneyland.

The driver then made their way onto surface streets in Costa Mesa.

Refresh this page for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us