Police Pursuit Ends With Violent Multi-Car Crash on Border of Glendora and Azusa

Two people were seriously injured in a multi-car crash at the conclusion of a police pursuit Monday evening on the border of Azusa and Glendora, officials said.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow Highway and Barranca Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Azusa Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the Glendora Police Department.

Six people were in critical condition and taken to hospitals, according to the LAFD shortly after the crash. However, later that night, officials said two people were seriously injured, both from the pursuit vehicle and both believed to not be wearing seat belts. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

One other person, the driver of a black Toyota, suffered minor injuries.

In all, five vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred when the pursuit driver took the vehicle on the wrong side of the road in a busy intersection, causing a chain reaction.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash, and alcohol and drugs may be a factor, but the CHP did not disclose whether any were found at the scene.