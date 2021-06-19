Pomona

Police Pursuit Ends After Alleged Stolen Semi-Truck Slams Into House in Pomona

Gonzalez lost control of the semi as he passed through the intersection of Philadelphia and Pipeline Avenue. He then hit a utility pole, several parked cars, a cinder block wall and finally, into a house.

By City News Service

A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a big rig Saturday in Montclair, then leading police and the truck's owner on a wild chase through Pomona during which he slammed into a utility pole, several parked cars, a wall and finally, into a house.

The truck was stolen about 12:15 p.m. from a tire shop in Montclair, according to Pomona police.

The truck's owner followed the stolen vehicle through its journey across Pomona, and called police about the theft, police said.

Pomona police caught up with the truck near Reservoir and Philadelphia streets and tried to make a traffic stop, police reported. However, the suspect, identified as Matthew Paul Gonzalez, refused to stop.

Instead, Gonzalez lost control of the semi as he passed through the intersection of Philadelphia and Pipeline Avenue. He then hit a utility pole, several parked cars, a cinder block wall and finally, into a house. No one was at home at the time.

The house sustained structural damage and was being evaluated by the Chino Valley Fire Department, police said.

Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Pomona City jail for booking on a charge of grand theft auto, police said. No bail information was immediately available.

The truck sustained major damage and the crash into the utility pole caused several homes in the area to lose power, police said.

The truck theft was being investigated by Montclair police. Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call them at 909-448-3600. The traffic collision was being investigated by the Cucamonga office of the California Highway Patrol. Their number is 909-980-3994. Tipsters can also call Pomona police at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

