Police pursuit ends in SUV and pickup crash in Florence

A police pursuit ended in a collision involving a Chevy Tahoe SUV and pickup Monday afternoon in South Los Angeles.
After the pursuit started at around 3 p.m., the collision was reported near Florence Avenue and San Pedro Street in South Los Angeles.
According to the LAPD, the driver of the black SUV was wanted in a domestic violence case. The driver crashed into the passenger side of a pickup truck at the intersection.
Police, who had warned that the driver was armed and dangerous, took the person into custody.
