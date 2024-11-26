Police pursuit ends in SUV and pickup crash in Florence

A police pursuit ended in a collision involving a Chevy Tahoe SUV and pickup Monday afternoon in South Los Angeles.

After the pursuit started at around 3 p.m., the collision was reported near Florence Avenue and San Pedro Street in South Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, the driver of the black SUV was wanted in a domestic violence case. The driver crashed into the passenger side of a pickup truck at the intersection.

Police, who had warned that the driver was armed and dangerous, took the person into custody.

