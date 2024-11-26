Police pursuit

Police pursuit ends in SUV and pickup crash in Florence

The driver of the black SUV was wanted as a suspect in a domestic violence case

By Benjamin Papp

The suspect, driving the black SUV, crashed into the side of a pickup truck at the intersection of Florence Ave. and San Pedro St. in South Los Angeles.

A police pursuit ended in a collision involving a Chevy Tahoe SUV and pickup Monday afternoon in South Los Angeles.

After the pursuit started at around 3 p.m., the collision was reported near Florence Avenue and San Pedro Street in South Los Angeles. 

According to the LAPD, the driver of the black SUV was wanted in a domestic violence case. The driver crashed into the passenger side of a pickup truck at the intersection.

Police, who had warned that the driver was armed and dangerous, took the person into custody.

