Police pursuit ends in deadly multi-vehicle crash in Winnetka

The crash happened at the intersection of Mason Avenue and Saticoy Street.

By Missael Soto

One person is dead and multiple injured after a police chase ended in a crash at an intersection in Winnetka.

Around 1:41 p.m. on Saturday LAPD officers were in pursuit of a driver in a possible stolen white SUV that was cold-plated.

The pursuit driver was traveling southbound on Mason Avenue when it collided with another vehicle traveling westbound on Saticoy Street.

The second vehicle then crashed with two more vehicles. One person inside the second vehicle died of their injuries; it's unclear if they were the driver or a passenger.

The pursuit driver was taken into custody, and their identity has not been released.

Occupants in the other vehicles were also injured; the extent of their injuries is unclear.

Part of the intersection remained closed as police continued their investigation.

