An Inglewood intersection was shut down Tuesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a head-on crash.

The crash happened at La Brea and Centinela Avenues as a carjacking and robbery suspect collided with another car at around 10:10 a.m while running away from Culver City officers.

The suspect had been wanted for multiple suspects, Inglewood police said.

Two children who were in the suspect’s car were injured and taken to a hospital.

There were two adults also inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The interaction and surrounding area were closed as police conducted the investigation.

There was no fatality in the crash.