Police Pursuit Ends With Multi-Car Crash, 6 People in Critical Condition in Glendora

Six people were critically injured in a multi-car crash at the conclusion of a police pursuit Monday evening in Glendora, officials said.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow Highway and Barranca Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Azusa Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the Glendora Police Department.

Six people were in critical condition and taken to trauma centers, according to the LAFD.

Newschopper4 observed at least five vehicles involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.