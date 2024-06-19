Police pursuit ends with drug bust in downtown Los Angeles

A police pursuit through downtown Los Angeles Tuesday ended with the discovery of cash along with millions of dollars worth of drugs.

It all began after 9:30 a.m. when officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) on the 5 Freeway noticed a Ford pickup truck with “completely tinted windows.”

When officers tried to conduct an enforcement stop, the suspect vehicle refused to comply and led the CHP on a pursuit for about 10 minutes.

But when the suspect eventually stopped on 2nd Street near Figueroa street, officers did more than arresting the suspect.

“A check through the vehicle came about where they found over 190 pounds worth of methamphetamine,” Officer Roberto Gomez with the CHP said.

The discovered drugs are worth about $3.4 million, according to Gomez.

The suspect was described to be a 47-year-old man.