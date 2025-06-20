North Hollywood

Police release footage of deadly hit-and-run at North Hollywood gas station

The LAPD said the driver fled northbound Pendleton Street from Roscoe Boulevard without rendering help.

By Kendall Luther

A victim lies on the ground of a parking lot.

Police Friday released the video of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian at a North Hollywood gas station as investigators continue to search for the suspect.

The crash happened on Tuesday at around 5:10 a.m. at the Arco gas station on Roscoe Blvd and Laurel Canyon Blvd, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The video showed, when the dark-colored Hummer EV SUV entered the gas station, a man was lying between two parking stalls. When the suspect’s car proceeded, it ran over the man. 

Police said the driver fled northbound Pendleton Street from Roscoe Boulevard without rendering help.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.  

Police said the suspect’s vehicle had three “cab lights” affixed to its roof. 

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” the LAPD wrote in a Friday release.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information is asked to contact the Valley Traffic Division  at (818) 644-8119. A reward of up to $50,000 is available, according to the LAPD.

