LAPD

Police Release Video of Car in Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Two 8-Year-Old Girls Injured

Police are searching for the driver of a black or maroon Chevrolet Cruze that struck two children in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Hetty Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators released a photo and video Wednesday of a car connected to a May 9 hit-and-run crash in a South Los Angeles neighborhood that left two 8-year-old children critically injured.

A black or maroon Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Compton Avenue struck the children as they were crossing the thoroughfare just south of East 92nd Street about 2:45 p.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The driver did not stop and continued traveling southbound on Compton Avenue at a high rate of speed, police said. A security camera captured images of the car as the driver left the scene.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 20 mins ago

LA City Council to Review Budget, With Nearly $1 Billion For Homeless Crisis

freeway shootings 28 mins ago

Vehicle Sustains Damage in Downtown LA Freeway Shooting

Paramedics took the children to a hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, Kimberlin Gonzalez, spoke with NBCLA Wednesday and said she and a friend were crossing a street on their way to a Mother's Day family party when they were struck.

Her right leg remains in a cast.

"I think I feel brave because when I got hurt I cried just a little, and I stopped crying," she said. "

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact LAPD South Traffic Division Detective Ramirez or Detective Calcote at 323-421-2500 or 323-421-2577. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPDhit and runSouth Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us