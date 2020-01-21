Police Say Body Found in Gardena Vehicle Has Been Dead for Days

A man's body was found Tuesday in the driver's seat of a vehicle in Gardena, and police suspect he has been dead for several days.

Officers were responding to a call of an unconscious man inside a vehicle and found Rowland Raheem David, 24, of Panorama City, about 10:18 a.m. in the driver's seat of the vehicle in the 1300 block of Rosecrans Avenue, near Normandie Avenue, in Gardena, Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department said.

David was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cuff.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but Gardena Police Department detectives called the death suspicious, and they think David has been dead for a few days, Cuff said. The coroner's office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Detective Octavio Saldana at 310-217-9625 or Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9639.