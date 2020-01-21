Gardena

Police Say Body Found in Gardena Vehicle Has Been Dead for Days

By City News Service

gardena-police-lagenerics
KNBC-TV

A man's body was found Tuesday in the driver's seat of a vehicle in Gardena, and police suspect he has been dead for several days.

Officers were responding to a call of an unconscious man inside a vehicle and found Rowland Raheem David, 24, of Panorama City, about 10:18 a.m. in the driver's seat of the vehicle in the 1300 block of Rosecrans Avenue, near Normandie Avenue, in Gardena, Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department said.

David was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cuff.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

West Covina 46 mins ago

Three West Covina Residents Reported Missing During Trip to Mexico

Inland Empire 1 hour ago

18-Year-Old Survives After He and Car Full of Friends Allegedly Rammed Off Road

The investigation is still in its early stages, but Gardena Police Department detectives called the death suspicious, and they think David has been dead for a few days, Cuff said. The coroner's office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Detective Octavio Saldana at 310-217-9625 or Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9639.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Gardenadeath investigationGardena police
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us