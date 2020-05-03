Police Say Weapons, Ammunition Found at Pomona Home

Pomona

Police on Sunday said a search warrant served at a home in a Pomona neighborhood known for recent gang activity netted ammunition and firearms, which included some non-California compliant assault rifles.

The search warrant was served about 11:35 p.m. Friday at a home in the 2200 block of Concord Avenue, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Officers contacted several adult males and females during the execution of the warrant, some of whom allegedly were engaged in drinking alcohol to the front of the residence.

Two armed men tried to run away and were immediately detained, police said.

Enrique Renteria, 20, and Isidor Mendiola, 46, of Glendora, were arrested, authorities said.

Police said Antonio Valadez, 45, was "responsible" for the home and had several firearms, magazines and ammunition inside the residence. Some of the firearms allegedly were non-California compliant assault rifles, along with outlawed high-capacity magazines.

Another person at the home, Joseph Hernandez, 26, of Pomona, had a no-bail warrant out for his arrest, police said.

