Police Search Felon on Probation at Park; Recover Loaded Assault Rifle

Pomona police officers located a man on felony probation in possession of a loaded assault rifle and methamphetamine loitering in a park, authorities said Saturday.

The officers from the Major Crimes Task Force were in the 800 block of East Holt Avenue about 7:15 p.m. Friday when they noticed several people loitering in Garfield Park after park hours, said Pomona police Sgt. Mark Medellin.

The officers recognized 28-year-old Charles Wheeler of Perris in the group and knew he was on felony probation for assault and subject to searches during police contacts, Medellin said.

“Inside of a rolling bin, Wheeler had a loaded assault rifle,” Medellin said. “During a pat-down of his person, Wheeler was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.”

Wheeler was arrested without incident after admitting the rifle and drugs were his, the sergeant said. He was booked into the city's jail for suspicion of possessing a loaded/unregistered firearm, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm.