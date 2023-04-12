Koreatown

Police Search for Gunman Who Fatally Shot Teen After Attempted Robbery in Koreatown

Police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a 16-year-old after an attempted robbery.

Police are searching for a man who fatally shot a 16-year-old in an attempted robbery in Koreatown.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, two teens were sitting in a parked vehicle near 7th between New Hampshire and Berendo Street when a gunman approached them and demanded money. The man then shot the passenger before running off.

The driver also left the scene and tried to find help when they spotted an LAPD officer from the Rampart Division near Olympic Boulevard and Burlington Avenue.

Police are continuing to search for the man and are hoping that surveillance footage from nearby businesses were able to get a description of him.

The identity of the driver and the passenger remains unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate the area.

