Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed a Woman Pushing a Cart in Baldwin Park

A stretch of Puente Avenue just south of the 10 Freeway will be shut down until further notice for the investigation.

By Oscar Flores

A pedestrian was killed in the 1800 block of Puente Avenue in Baldwin Park early Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle. Police are now searching for that driver.

Police say the pedestrian was an adult woman who was located on the roadway. She died at the scene. Her identity was not immediately known. The crash happened at about 1:44 a.m.

"I woke up about half an hour ago when I looked out and saw all the flashing lights," said James Silveira, a neighbor. "So I came out to see what was going on and one of the police officers walked up to me and said one of the local homeless people known for being around the area…I guess she was walking around the street and a truck struck her."

Police say they believe the woman was pushing a cart when she was hit by a truck. Video from the scene showed a cart on its side and several items scattered in the street.

The woman was thrown at least 50 feet as a result of the impact, investigators said.

