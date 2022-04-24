Police Search for Man Caught on Camera Apparently Breaking Into Cars

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man captured on security camera footage as he broke into several cars in the Irwindale area.
The car break-ins happened along the 16000 block of Calle Breceda, just off Irwindale Avenue, overnight between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Irwindale Police Department.
One security camera captured the unknown man opening a car door and rummaging through the interior of the car. The man is wearing a baseball cap and a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Irwindale Police at 626-430-2244 or report anonymously at LA Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).