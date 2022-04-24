Irwindale

Police Search for Man Caught on Camera Apparently Breaking Into Cars

The break-ins happened along the 16000 block of Calle Breceda, just off Irwindale Avenue.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man captured on security camera footage as he broke into several cars in the Irwindale area.

The car break-ins happened along the 16000 block of Calle Breceda, just off Irwindale Avenue, overnight between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Irwindale Police Department.

One security camera captured the unknown man opening a car door and rummaging through the interior of the car. The man is wearing a baseball cap and a backpack.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irwindale Police at 626-430-2244 or report anonymously at LA Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Boyle Heights Apr 19

Thief Possibly Wearing Wig Under Hat Smashes Into Boyle Heights Restaurant, Steals iPads, iPhone

Shadow Hills Nov 16, 2021

Security Camera Captures Possibly Armed Prowler in Shadow Hills Backyard

This article tagged under:

Irwindalecar break-ins
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us