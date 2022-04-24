Police Search for Man Caught on Camera Apparently Breaking Into Cars

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man captured on security camera footage as he broke into several cars in the Irwindale area.

The car break-ins happened along the 16000 block of Calle Breceda, just off Irwindale Avenue, overnight between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Irwindale Police Department.

A series of vehicle break-ins occurred in the 16000 block of Calle Breceda overnight. The suspect was captured on security camera. If you have info on the ID of this individual, call us at 626-430-2244 or you can report anonymously at @LACrimeStopper1 / 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/3Ywl0Pbpiv — Irwindale Police Department (@IrwindalePolice) April 24, 2022

One security camera captured the unknown man opening a car door and rummaging through the interior of the car. The man is wearing a baseball cap and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irwindale Police at 626-430-2244 or report anonymously at LA Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).