Police Search for Person Who Killed Man in Santa Fe Springs

A male suspect may have fled the scene in a white sedan eastbound on Washington Boulevard.

A man his 30s was fatally shot in the head Friday in a parking lot in Santa Fe Springs.

The shooting occurred Friday about 4 p.m. in the 11100 block of Washington Boulevard, near Norwalk Boulevard, in Santa Fe Springs, according to Lt. Dominic Iraldo of the Whittier Police Department, which also serves Santa Fe Springs.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition then died from his injuries.

Officers were searching for a male suspect who fled the scene in a white sedan eastbound on Washington Boulevard, according to Iraldo.

